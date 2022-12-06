Kristie Alley Dies at 71

ALBAWABA - Kristie Alley loses a 'private' battle with cancer at the age of 71.

Taking to Twitter, the Hollywood actress' children announced the devastating news by posting a statement, it read: ''To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered''

Kristie Alley and her daughter Lillie

The statement added: ''She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leavng us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventure lie ahead'

They continued: ''As iconic as she was on screen, she was even more amazing mother and grandmother'

Kristie's children went on to thank the medical staff who were around Kristie before she passed saying: ''We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.'

The statement ended with: ''We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time, with love always. True and Lillie Parker.''

And celebrities took to their social media accounts to mourn the death of their beloved friend, and among them was Kristie's close friend John Travolta, he shared: ''Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.''

The actor added: ''I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.''

The late actress' ex co-worker Twilight star Taylor Lautner shared on his Instagram story: ''an honor working with and getting to know you Kristie''



Jamie Lee Curtis penned: ''I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.''

''She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.''

A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022

Tim Allen posted: ''A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family.''

