KSI vs Logan Paul 2 RESULT

KSI beat Logan Paul in a huge grudge rematch at Staples Center which saw the YouTube stars face off in a bid to end their beef once and for all.





In a closely-fought contest which saw both fighters hit the canvas, British YouTuber KSI emerged victorious, winning 57-54 56-55 while one judge scored it 56-55 in favour of Paul.

In the YouTubers first encounter they fought in Manchester with the result concluding in a majority draw, with the judges scoring the fight 57-58 in favour of KSI and the other two scoring it a 57-57, 57-57 draw.

Follow Sportsmail's Ollie Lewis who will provide live coverage of this clash including undercard fights Billy Joe Saunders vs Marcelo Coceres and Devin Haney vs Alfredo Santiago.