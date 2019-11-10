KSI vs Logan Paul 2 RESULT

  1. Home
Published November 10th, 2019 - 06:41 GMT
In a closely-fought contest which saw both fighters hit the canvas
In a closely-fought contest which saw both fighters hit the canvas

KSI beat Logan Paul in a huge grudge rematch at Staples Center which saw the YouTube stars face off in a bid to end their beef once and for all.


In a closely-fought contest which saw both fighters hit the canvas, British YouTuber KSI emerged victorious, winning 57-54 56-55 while one judge scored it 56-55 in favour of Paul.

In the YouTubers first encounter they fought in Manchester with the result concluding in a majority draw, with the judges scoring the fight 57-58 in favour of KSI and the other two scoring it a 57-57, 57-57 draw. 

