Kuwait bans Barbie movie, Lebanon minister asks to censor the movie

ALBAWABA - Kuwait announces they will be banning the Barbie film to protect “public ethics and social traditions."

Kuwait decides to ban the Barbie film from premiering shortly after a Lebanese minister urged Lebanon to ban the movie for "promoting homosexuality."

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information said that the film promulgates ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order.

This comes after the Culture Minister of Lebanon Mohammad Mortada asked the Lebanese interior ministry to ban the movie for promoting homosexuality and transsexuality, Mortada also claimed that the Warner Bros. movie supports rejecting a father’s guardianship, undermines and ridicules the role of the mother, and questions the necessity of marriage and having a family."

The film was due to be screened in Lebanon’s cinemas on August 31.

The ban requests come after sources revealed that the Saudi Ministry of Culture will ban kids who are aged 15 and under from watching the Barbie movie, claiming that it is inappropriate for children.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture believes that the movie has an ideal view of life that children cannot absorb and may affect them negatively, and confirmed that the banning decision does not have anything to do with nudity and daring scenes, as the movie does not have any.

Some social media users suggest that the ban could be due to concerns that the film's content challenges traditional male authority in a manner deemed unsuitable for the Middle East.

The film's plot revolves around the iconic Barbie doll, who transitions from her fantasy world to the real world, facing numerous challenges and exploring her relationship with the doll Ken.

It's worth noting that earlier, Vietnam banned the screening of the Barbie film, citing scenes depicting a map that affirms China's sovereignty over disputed areas in the South China Sea.

By Alexandra Abumuhor