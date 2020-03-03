Kuwaiti Actress Shocks Followers: "My Two Filipino Maids Are Lesbians"! Video

Kuwaiti actress Shaima Ali said that she discovered that the two maids working at her house were gay, explaining that she only knew about this when she asked one of them to check her phone before she leaves her home for good, to be surprised by the pictures of them in shocking positions.



Shaima added: "I'm ashamed to speak about this matter, but I will say it, the two maids that I have love each other, I ask forgiveness from God Almighty! They travel and live together, but I only knew when I asked one of them to check her phone."

Ali went on saying: "I like to check phones of my servants, who may have photographed me or my children, and when I checked the phone, my God I was shocked, what scenes! lesbians together. But I was wrong I did not know that from the beginning, so be careful."