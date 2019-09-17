Kuwaiti Fashionista Rawan Bin Hussein Shocks Fans by Dancing in a Bathrobe!

Kuwaiti fascistista Rawan bin Hussein caused a stir on social media by publishing a new video dancing in her bedroom wearing a bathrobe.
She drew attention to her movements, which triggered a wide wave of controversy and criticism among followers. Many comments focused on her clothes as well as on her hair, which seemed longer before.
Rawan recently sent a strongly worded message to followers who made negative comments and criticism about her appearance and outfits.
