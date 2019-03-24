Kuwaiti Shams Mocks Criticism of Her Golden Shoes (Video)

Kuwaiti singer has not yet commented explicitly on whether the shoes she wore in one of the concerts is pure gold or not (Source: shamsofficial_ - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Shams Follow >

Kuwaiti singer Shams ridiculed the media for covering news about her wearing gold shoes, especially that the news was covered on BBC in a video report.

Shams reposted a video from 'Trending' program on her Instagram and captioned it: "Let the boot answer you if it is gold or not... BBC is leaving world news and is busy with my shoes"

Commenting on Shams's words, the program's presenter replied. "Maybe Kuwaiti singer Shams is surprised and says why do you care about this ridiculous news about me, We tell her we do not care. We only care about what is Trending and about the talk of people on social media. "

It is worth noting that the Kuwaiti singer has not yet commented explicitly on whether the shoes are pure gold or not, despite the uproar raised against her from days ago and until now for the gold shoes she chose to appear in during one of her concerts.