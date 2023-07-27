Kylie Jenner’s new lover is a woman?

ALBAWABA - Kylie Jenner shuts down rumors that claim she is dating her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

On The Kardashian's season 3 finale, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner clears up all rumors that she is secretly dating her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie.

The rumors first began when Kylie and Stassie were seen making out in pictures and the press and media were quick to speculate that the pair might be dating.

But Jenner and Karanikolaou ended all speculations on the finale of the third season, Kylie asked: "Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days? When we get a little alcohol in our system like we just like to kiss each other and stuff?"

'Why do people think that's so weird like we're just obsessed with each other?' Stassie says, and Jenner added that all of her comment section reads: "We know you guys are having sex."

Kylie shared, "And we're not. I wish we were, Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13. She's definitely my oldest friend."