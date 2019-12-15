Kylie Jenner Admires Her Own Curvaceous Figure

  1. Home
Published December 15th, 2019 - 08:16 GMT
Highlights
Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner Insta-storied a video of herself admiring her own curvaceous 5ft6in figure in the mirror on Saturday.

The 22-year-old reality star was wearing a skintight, b&w-checkered catsuit selected by her stylist Jill Jacobs.


When you look at Kylie in pictures from 2014, it's clear she's adopted the same suspicious hip and rear-boosting tactics as her half-sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian.  

However, Jenner told Paper in February that she'd never have plastic surgery (aside from lip fillers) because she's too 'terrified.'

'People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,' the Calabasas socialite claimed.

'They don't understand what good hair and make-up and, like, fillers, can really do.'

As usual, Kylie sported a fully-contoured complexion by make-up artist Ariel Tejada and a sixties flip hairpiece coiffed by Andrew Fitzsimons.  

Once inside the confines of her Rolls Royce, Jenner - who boasts 211.6M followers/subscribers - flashed the same massive diamond ring she rocked Friday night.

The ring plus the 'self-made billionaire's cryptic 'I miss you' Insta-story lead fans to believe she was referring to her rapper ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie and the 27-year-old Grammy nominee continues to amicably co-parent their 22-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, but they ended their two-year romance in September. 

 

On Saturday, Jenner uploaded a video of herself and momager Kris handing out Health Nut sandwiches, Pressed Juices, toys, and Kylie Cosmetics to the needy at San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission.

During the 10-minute vlog, the Lip Kit mogul also filmed footage of her privileged princess - whose new favorite word is 'no' - beside her decorated Christmas tree.

Catch more of Kylie and her family in the 17th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sundays on E!

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

