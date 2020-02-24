Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy a Family Day With Stormi

The former couple - who have their two-year-old daughter together - may have split last year but they are working hard to co-parent their little one if their weekend activities are anything to go by.

The exes were both seen at Sky High Sports trampoline warehouse in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, where they played with Stormi in a fun-filled afternoon, TMZ reports.



Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Kylie and Travis Scott are "working on getting back together".



They shared: "Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two. They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together ... Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment."



However, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently dismissed romance rumours between herself and Travis, as she said she's currently just "best friends" with the rapper.



She explained: "We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."



But when the couple split, insiders claimed it wasn't a "full breakup".



A source said at the time: "Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them."