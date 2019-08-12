Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Birthday With an Italian Getaway

Kylie Jenner has already become the youngest self-made billionaire at 21 with her own beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics.

Now that she's turning 22, we can't help but wonder what she has up her sleeve next.

Meanwhile, she's taking some time to celebrate the big day, enjoying an Italian getaway with boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi.

Kylie has been all over Instagram with photos and video of herself partying with friends and family.

But Sunday was just for her man and her girl, as she posted some sweet photos of their little family exploring the seaside village of Positano.

One photo shows her and Travis lounging on a terrace, which overlooks the gorgeous hillside village.

Another shows them from behind as they hold hands and stroll the cobblestone streets while Kylie holds Stormi.

She captioned the photo set, which also includes a bird-eye shot of Stormi in her lap at lunch: 'Perfect day in Positano.'

Kylie posed with the one-year-old as they sat at lunch, captioning the photo: 'a love without limits.'

Another set shows a photo of the birthday girl, sporting a chic white pinstripe white dress while she posed against the breathtaking vista.

Kim sported a teeny tiny black form fitting dress that showed off her curves.

She posed barefoot on a bed with all white sheets in what appears to be a hotel room.

Her hair was in a sleek half pony tail with styled ends and bold eye makeup to finish off the daring look.

It also featured a photo of her holding Stormi in the same spot while she gives her daughter a kiss.

She also took to her story with video of Travis holding up Stormi on a boat so she could take in the stunning view from the crystal blue water.

The Astroworld looked at the camera and said, 'this is crazy,' a sentiment his girlfriend echoed.

Kylie's birthday has been full of lavish celebration, including a yacht party and a private jet, with special appearances from mama Kris and Scott Disick.