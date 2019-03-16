Kylie Jenner Couldn't Resist Gushing about Her Impossibly Tiny Waist

Kylie Jenner (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Kylie Cosmetics Follow >

She couldn't resist gushing about her impossibly tiny waist earlier this week.

So Kylie Jenner happily paraded her phenomenal figure yesterday when she stepped out to hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The world's youngest self-made billionaire, 21, oozed sex appeal in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit which put prominence on her toned midriff thanks to its criss-cross detailing.

The number cinched in Kylie's waist further with a black satin bow and showed off her sculpted back.

Ensuring to stick to the colour scheme, the reality star toted her belongings in a small black handbag.

Her incredible glossy raven tresses tumbled down to one side and she utilised her make-up skills to make the most of her striking features.

Kylie commanded attention as she emerged from a vehicle, composed herself before strutting into the eatery.

Her sighting comes after she took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to talk about how she 'got a flat tummy again' after welcoming her one-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie revealed: 'Honestly, it's all about diet for me. 'I'm naturally just a really skinny person...like [sister] Kendall Jenner, but not like Kendall - she's naturally like, model status.

'But, yeah, I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it went back to before Stormi until recently. And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet.

'Like, I really eat very crazy usually, like whatever I want - pizza, pasta, a lot of diary, and I just kind of cut that all out, and have just been eating better, and I feel like that's the trick for me, personally.'

After finding fame on her family's reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the star used her famous name to promote her own make-up brand to her millions of social media followers.

The range was a runaway success, outselling long established brands, but with almost zero marketing budget and minimal overheads.

Earlier this month Forbes revealed that the reality star is now the world's youngest ever self-made billionaire.

Kylie previously insisted she 'didn't expect' to be so successful when she launched her beauty business Kylie Cosmetics - which Forbes magazine values at at least $900million - four years ago.

She told the financial publication: 'I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back. It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.'