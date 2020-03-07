Kylie Jenner Cut Glamorous Figure in Red Dress During Star-Studded Birthday Party for Her Ex-Assistant

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside the star-studded birthday party for her former assistant Victoria Villarroel on Thursday night.

The western themed bash took place at the SHOREbar in Santa Monica and saw a host of social media and reality stars attend dressed up as sexy cowgirls.

Kylie, 22, posted a variety of snaps from the party including one where she's posing with sister Kendall and flashing her leg in her tasseled two-piece dress bandana-print dress.

'howdy #happybdayvic' the mother-of-one captioned the album.

Kylie cut a glamorous figure in the red dress which was adorned with a paisley print pattern and fringed detailing on the hem.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star teased a hint of her toned stomach in the neckerchief design crop top, which she teamed with a leg-flashing sarong.

The television personality rocked a bronde wig and opted for comfort on her feet with white trainers.

Kendall showed off her model figure in a skimpy halter top and matching pants with zebra pattern with a cowhide cowboy hat completing the look.

In another snap Kylie poses with BFF Stassie who stunned in a sheer leopard print outfit and matching hat.

Meanwhile, Kylie is being accused of copying Beyoncé's style, with the singer's 'Beyhive' wasting no time in making comparisons.

The 22-year-old showed off a variety of looks on her recent trip to the Bahamas where she posed for numerous photoshoots wearing long golden hair extensions.

But it's her latest selection of snaps that's causing a stir on social media as her followers - and fans of Beyoncé - have noticed how strikingly similar the reality star looks to the Grammy winner.

On Thursday the makeup mogul shared several shots showing her posing in a green leopard print dress with hood, and it evoked a feeling of deja vu for many observers.

Beyoncé, 38, wore a very similar outfit, featuring a neon green animal print and long blonde wavy hair, during her world tour in 2014.

But it's not just Kylie's outfit that's caused a buzz, as fans have pointed out even her makeup, hairstyle and pose is similar to the Drunk in Love hitmaker.

'Why are you cosplaying as Beyoncé' one person remarked on Twitter. Another unhappy observer wrote: 'Those pictures of Kylie Jenner really make her look similar to Beyoncé and I don't like that one bit'.

'if u showed me this picture back in 2013 and said is this beyoncé or kylie jenner id bet my mtv top and my american flag leggings on it being beyoncé' came another comment on Twitter alongside Kylie's pic of her posing with her back arched and long blonde waves falling around her face.

Some people confused the makeup mogul with her older sister Khloe as one person joked: 'Is this Kylie Jenner dressed up as Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Beyoncé?'

Earlier this week Kylie emulated the singer once again wearing a blush hued Marine Serre outfit almost identical to the one Beyonce wore to a basketball game in May 2019.

On Instagram Kylie shared her latest photos with the caption 'I am my own muse', a quote by designer Tom Ford, whose dress she was modeling.