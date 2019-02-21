Kylie Jenner to Cut Ties With Best Friend Jordyn Woods

they first posted a selfie together on Christmas Day 2013 (Source: kyliejenner / Instagram )

Kylie Jenner is said to be 'torn' following allegations that her best friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with her sister Khloe Kardashian's now ex beau Tristan Thompson.

The make-up mogul, 21, is reportedly facing heavy pressure from her famous family to 'cut ties' with the model and has been left 'in denial for days.'

A source told E! News, the mother-of-one - who has been inseparable with Woods, 21, for five years - is 'very torn on how to handle the situation. The whole family is writing Jordyn off.

Kylie is allegedly 'reeling' after claims that Jordyn, who was living with her in her luxury mansion, hooked up with Khloe's baby daddy, Tristan.

It's unclear what this will mean for the young women's intense friendship, with the Kardashian-Jenners previously closing ranks when they feel one of their number has been wronged.

NBA star Tristan and Jordyn were apparently seen kissing and making out during a house party on Sunday night, according to various gossip blogs.

To add insult to injury, Tristan, 27, had apparently flown into Los Angeles specifically to spend Valentine's Day with Khloe, 34, and their daughter, True.

Just hours after to the alleged hook-up, Kylie and Jordyn were playfully Snapchatting from Kylie's mansion.

Both dressed in their pajamas, Kylie pulled faces as she lay under her quilt, before panning the camera to show her friend dancing in her open walk-in closet.

The video was typical of the fun, teasing relationship between the two friends, who have been close since they met in 2013. While the origins of their friendship are unclear, it has been suggested that they were introduced by the famous Smith family.

Kylie is a close friend of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's children Willow and Jaden, while Jordyn has referred to Will as her 'uncle' on social media.

Since they first posted a selfie together - on Christmas Day 2013 - Jordyn and Kylie have been inseparable.

The pair are often seen laughing and joking together, with their friendship a central part of Kylie's show Life Of Kylie.

Fans watched Kylie coach Jordyn through a blind date via walkie-talkie, and followed the pair's antics on the reality show.

Kylie and Jordyn also have a deeper side, sharing a commitment ceremony together in Peru back in September 2017.

Jordyn told her friend: 'I vow to always be there for you, through thick and thin. In this life and after.'

Kylie replied: 'I promise to encourage you, inspire you, love you, through all the good and bad times.'

And it was on Kylie's shoulder that Jordyn cried, following the death of her father in 2017.

On a vacation last month, Kylie posted a picture with her daughter Stormi and her BFF, captioned: 'love these two more than life itself'.

Of course, which the girls have plenty in common, Kylie has something Jordyn can only dream of replicating - a huge personal fortune, having built up a $900m fortune in less than three years with her make-up business.

But even as the dollars roll in, reality show royalty Kylie has generously ensured her BFF has shared in the riches.

Back near the start of their friendship, Kylie encouraged Jordyn by helping her land a spot modelling for Khloe's Good American denim line.

At the time Jordyn, who has since slimmed down, was attempting to find work as a pus-size model.

Then there is Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star Kylie's money-making make-up line.

After first naming a lip kit Jordy in honor of her bestie in May 2018, Kylie next collaborated with Jordyn on an entire make-up range, the Kylie <3 Jordyn makeup Collection, which launched in September last year.