Kylie Jenner Dons Custom Ralph & Russo Dress to the Annual Kardashian Christmas Eve Bash

Kylie Jenner was definitely in the holiday spirit this Christmas Eve.

Feeling festive ahead of the Kardashian family's annual Christmas party, the 22-year-old cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to share photos of her and daughter Stormi rocking custom Ralph & Russo gowns.

While the looks were perfectly twinning, the biggest difference between Kylie and Stormi's outfits was the small fortune worth of emeralds and diamonds around the billionaire's neck.

Drawing attention to her décolletage, the elegant necklace fell down Kylie's chest while the sleeves of her Ralph & Russo dress straps hung off her shoulders.

The off-shoulder emerald green dress featured a bow off her hip, just above a slit up her left leg with a flowing train behind her.

The reality star completed her look with a pair of perfectly matching emerald green pumps.

She also shared a photo of her posing alongside her daughter Stormi, who turns two-years-old on February 1.

Jenner shared a photo of Stormi's tiny dress next to hers, plus more photos of the custom tags on both of their dresses.

'Most wonderful time of the year. Thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses,' Jenner said on Instagram.