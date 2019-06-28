Kylie Jenner Expects Her Second Child!

Kylie Jenner sparked speculation she is expecting her second child in an Instagram video taken at sister Khloe Kardashian's 35th birthday bash on Thursday.

In the clip posted on Khloe's social media page, a voice which sounds very much like the beauty mogul, 21, is heard exclaiming 'I'm pregnant!' as the camera pans across a doughnut tray.





The brunette beauty is already a mother to Stormi, 17 months, with rapper beau Travis Scott, 28, and has previously spoken openly about her desire to add to her family.

Kylie was every inch the doting mother at Khloe's glittering bash, filming her cherubic daughter as aunt Kendall Jenner, 23, carried her.

The little girl looked adorable in a patterned dress as she stared lovingly at her devoted mother in the clip.

Kylie also stripped off to a coral bikini for an affectionate birthday tribute to Khloe where she showed no signs of a baby bump yet.

Mailonline has contacted Kylie's representatives for comment.

Back in April, the Lip Kit star ignited a fan frenzy when she posted a racy snap in honor of her boyfriend's 28th birthday, writing, 'Let's f**k around and have another baby!'

That's when friend Heather Sanders chimed in and urged the young couple to have a baby boy.

'Happy birthday Travis..I love you guys.. Perfect lil family now give stormi a brother,' an Instagram user commented.

The reality star replied, 'sister !!!!'

The sister of Kendall Jenner also previously said on Snapchat she 'wants another girl.'

She added she is 'very happy being a mother' even though she is still very young.'

During the chat the 20-year-old star revealed that she gained 40 lbs while pregnant, but then she quickly deleted her post.

Also in her interview the makeup mogul confessed that she loved indulging in Eggo waffles, In N Out and donuts when she was with child.

A fan on Twitter asked Kylie about her top craving when pregnant.

'Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven't had one since i had her. so strange! Lol,' she tweeted.

She also admitted that she had cravings for local hamburger chain In-N-Out and donuts.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave birth on February 1 to her first child.

She largely kept out of the limelight during her pregnancy and officially confirmed it on February 4 after giving birth.

Also in the interview she said she thought her baby was going to be a boy.

Kylie told one fan: 'We thought we were gonna have a boy! I was soooo surprised!'

She also revealed that she told sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, first about her pregnancy and said it was a 'perfect experience'.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child together last year following a super secretive pregnancy.

The beauty announced the birth of her baby on Super Bowl Sunday 2018 with an 11-minute tell-all video where she revealed her bump for the first time.

In her 11-minute baby reveal video, Kylie can be seen hugging his family as she serves them dinner in her home.

The star also showered affection on her beau as she is also spotted hugging, holding hands with and kissing Travis. The two seem very smitten with each other.

In her video, Kylie was quite candid and explained her reasons for keeping the pregnancy private.

'My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,' Kylie said in her video.

'There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.'

The couple have enjoyed a whirlwind romance, meeting at Coachella Festival in 2017, just 10 months before Stormi arrived.

In December Travis revealed he and Kylie conceived daughter Stormi after just three weeks of dating.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the rapper admitted that he and the reality star were immediately ready to become parents when they found out they were expecting.

He said: 'We felt like, 'This is something special.' And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy.'

Although the Hell of a Night hitmaker originally wanted a son, he said having a baby girl was the best thing to happen to him.

He said: 'When we found out it was a girl, I was like, 'Huhhh.' But after a while I was like, 'Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.' And when Stormi was born, I was like, 'Life is fire, bro.'

The star also revealed he is planning a 'fire' proposal to Kylie as she is the one.

Travis says nothing comes between them and time with their daughter.

'We don't let nothing come over Stormi time. Stormi Saturdays.

'We don't f*** around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She'll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf***rs.'

Stormi and Kylie are often pictured backstage supporting Travis as he tours with his Astroworld album.

He says Stormi is a fan of his track Stargazing but also loves Baby Shark.