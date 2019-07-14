Kylie Jenner Goes on a Girly Trip in Her Private Jet

And on Saturday, Kylie Jenner promoted her latest project in a huge way - taking to the skies in a pink and white private jet bearing the name of her new collection.





Jenner, 21, invited her friends as well as one-year-old daughter Stormi to the jet's unveiling, rolling out a rose-colored carpet for them to walk on as they boarded the plane.

Two flight attendants in color-coordinated pink dresses were there to greet the passengers as they hopped the stairs onto their flight.

Attendees were also gifted pink tie-dye sweat suits to rock on the plane.

The jet's interior featured plush grey seats with a few pops of pink added thanks to some pink Kylie Skin satin pillows.

Joy: Jenner held up her daughter Stormi before she boarded the plane with a smile

Pink donuts with rainbow sprinkles were also waiting for passengers at the front of the plane alongside a sign with the inviting message 'WELCOME ABOARD.'

Jenner was over-the-moon ecstatic for the big moment and so were her friends, who embraced each other before boarding.

The extravagant unveiling comes days after the beauty mogul appeared on Forbes' annual highest-paid celebrities list.

Nice digs: The jet's interior featured plush grey seats with a few pops of pink added thanks to some pink Kylie Skin satin pillows

At an estimated $170M last year, Jenner placed at #2 on the list just below singer Taylor Swift, who made an estimated $185M last year.

$170M may be nothing to scoff at, but this year's results are a step down from Jenner's 2018 ranking at #1 - making her the world's youngest billionaire.

At the time, Jenner credited 'the power of social media' to her exponential success.

'I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything,' she told Forbes of the honor last year.

And when asked how making the list made her feel, Jenner replied: 'I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future.'

'But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.'

Romantic: Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott was also in attendance for the opening and stole a kiss from Jenner before boarding