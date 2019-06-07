Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian Vow to Step up for Family Duties

Despite being the CEO to a billion dollar business, a new mom and a reality star, she recently vowed to her mom Kris Jenner that she would spend some more time with her grandmother MJ.

And Kylie Jenner did just that on Thursday, appearing with elder sister Khloe to spend the afternoon with Mary Joe at her office.

The 21-year-old rocked a cropped tee and jeans as she posed for the camera for the fun-filled girl's day out.

'Just the three of us,' documented Khloe on her Instagram Stories.

Kylie then progressed to make up a little tune to about how much she loved her sister and grandma.

'The two loves of my life,' she sung, repeating the words.

While Kylie and Khloe stole the limelight, MJ stood quietly in the background smiling at her granddaughters.

She was dressed in a striped shirt and styled her brunette hair straight into her signature bob.

Earlier in the day, the mom to Stormi Webster showcased her stellar ensemble for her fans.

Kylie opted for a brown colored crop top and a pair of figure hugging denim jeans.

While her stomach was on full display, she styled her dark long tresses out and donned a full face of makeup.





Khloe was also all glammed up in a neutral colored shirt and her blonde hair out.

Back in an April episode of their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner, 23, vowed to their mom Kris that they would step up when it came to spending time with MJ.

'I just wanted to call you and tell you that Kylie and I took my mom so she could relax and that if you need anything, you can text me and Kylie,' Kendall said on the phone to MJ during a lunch date.

And the pure shock and joy on Kris' face during the call said it all.

'I don't know, I just feel like I have to be on call,' she expressed slightly teary.

Kendall progressed to add that she and the makeup mogul wanted to do more than takeover during one lunch.

'So Kylie and I have been talking, and we decided that we will trade you MJ duties so you can have more free time. Give you some time to breathe,' she said.

And in a later to camera piece, Kylie added that her mom was beyond 'selfless'.

'My mom is really concerned about her mom right now because, MJ, she has her weak moments,' she began.

'As selfless as she is, I really just want to give my mom some time to wind down and relax and think about herself for once.'

And it appeared as though selfless Kris couldn't have been more thrilled with her daughters' willingness to pitch in a little more.

'I'm not going to lie, it'd be great to have a little bit of support in that area,' she said.

Kris further explained: 'I sometimes don't know what to do with her because if she doesn't feel like going out, but if she has more visitors that would be really terrific for her. She would love to have you guys around.'

'That would make me feel so much better. I could breathe for a minute.'

It's been no secret that the past few years has seen MJ battle various health problems, documented regularly on the hit reality show.