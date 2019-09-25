Kylie Jenner to Launch New Makeup Collaboration With Balmain

Jenner announced in an Instagram post Monday that she will launch a makeup collection with Balmain Friday during Paris Fashion Week.





Jenner Shared a promo video featuring herself and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. The pair wear coordinating white outfits and shimmering makeup.

"KYLIE X BALMAIN 9.27 KylieCosmetics.com see you in Paris @olivier_rousteing @balmain #PFW #ParisFashionWeek," Jenner captioned the post.

Rousting posted the same picture on his own account.

"KYLIE X BALMAIN Paris is always a good idea," the fashion designer wrote. "Collection launching this Friday 9.27 on KylieCosmetics.com."

Kylie X Balmain will debut during Balmain's Spring/Summer 2020 show Friday at Paris Fashion Week. Jenner will be credited as the show's artistic director of makeup.

Jenner said in a press release that the new collection was inspired by the light pink dress she wore to the Grammys in February and other pastel tones.

"I'm so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show," Jenner said. "The collection that we created is full of really beautiful shades that can be mixed and matched to create everything from bold, runway-style looks to soft and pretty glam. The collection is the perfect blend of our personalities and visions, with one goal at the heart of it: to make everyone who wears it feel confident, beautiful and authentically themselves."

Jenner came to fame on her family's E! series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She made her foray into makeup with her Kylie Lip Kits in 2015 and launched Kylie Cosmetics the next year.