Kylie Jenner Looks Casual in White Crop Top

And one day later, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram stories to show off her casual Sunday outfit.





The 21-year-old reality showed a flash of her flat midriff in a white crop top with black joggers for her mirror clip.

​

Casual: Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram stories to show off her casual Sunday outfit

The mother of one chose a cropped white short-sleeve top that showcased her midsection.

The dark hair beauty further accentuated her curves in black joggers, adding white sneakers.

Kylie added a black handbag, diamond studs and a watch to round out her look.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder styled her short, dark brunette with a barrette to give off a nineties vibe.

​

Looking good: The 21-year-old reality showed a flash of her flat midriff in a white crop top with black joggers for her mirror clip

She paired her sleek hair with smokey eye makeup and pink hued nails.

One day prior, Kylie was seen rocking black leather bottoms with a coordinating one-shouldered top for a night out at Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

She rocked a Kim Kardashian-esque hair do - half up and half down, adding a diamond watch and neon green heels.

Kylie was with her close pal Yris Palmer, who opted for a white crop top with matching jeans, adding a denim jacket.

​

​