Kylie Jenner Posts Cute Video of her Daughter Stormi

Published June 8th, 2019 - 06:42 GMT
Kylie Jenner holds daughter Stormi. (Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)
Kylie Jenner holds daughter Stormi. (Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)
Highlights
Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video of Stormi as she said her own name as well cousin True's while having her portrait taken.

She welcomed daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018 with baby daddy Travis Scott.

And 16 months later, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video of Stormi as she said her own name as well cousin True's while having her portrait taken.

The adorable toddler grinned and smiled as she sat on a fuzzy chair next to a vase of pink roses for the shoot, shared on Friday by mom Kylie.

Kylie caption the clip: 'A for effort baby.' 

Stormi sported cute cream overalls with floral embellishments and ruffled sleeves; the adorable tot sat on a cream chair with a pink background.

There was a glass vase of pink roses next to her.

The photographer says: 'Can you say Stormi?' to which she says: 'Stormi.'

She then asks can you say True? to which she says softly 'True;' the photographer then asks can you say Ava.

Stormi answers her. 

Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1, 2018; the lovebirds reportedly began dating just months before she was revealed to be pregnant.

During the entire duration of her pregnancy Kylie steered clear of the public eye; she confirmed her pregnancy days after she gave birth to Stormi.

On Tuesday, Kylie shared a sweet snap on Instagram of Stormi posing next to cousins True and Chicago.

True is the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson; the former couple welcomed True on April 12, 2018.

Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods kissed Tristan the morning after a house party in February 2019; Khloe and Tristan split just before the tryst.

Chicago is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West; she was born on January 15, 2018 via surrogate.


Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now