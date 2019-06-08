Kylie Jenner Posts Cute Video of her Daughter Stormi

She welcomed daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018 with baby daddy Travis Scott.

And 16 months later, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet video of Stormi as she said her own name as well cousin True's while having her portrait taken.

The adorable toddler grinned and smiled as she sat on a fuzzy chair next to a vase of pink roses for the shoot, shared on Friday by mom Kylie.

Kylie caption the clip: 'A for effort baby.'

Stormi sported cute cream overalls with floral embellishments and ruffled sleeves; the adorable tot sat on a cream chair with a pink background.

There was a glass vase of pink roses next to her.

The photographer says: 'Can you say Stormi?' to which she says: 'Stormi.'

She then asks can you say True? to which she says softly 'True;' the photographer then asks can you say Ava.

Stormi answers her.

Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1, 2018; the lovebirds reportedly began dating just months before she was revealed to be pregnant.

During the entire duration of her pregnancy Kylie steered clear of the public eye; she confirmed her pregnancy days after she gave birth to Stormi.

On Tuesday, Kylie shared a sweet snap on Instagram of Stormi posing next to cousins True and Chicago.

True is the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson; the former couple welcomed True on April 12, 2018.

Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods kissed Tristan the morning after a house party in February 2019; Khloe and Tristan split just before the tryst.

Chicago is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West; she was born on January 15, 2018 via surrogate.



