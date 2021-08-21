Kylie Jenner is Pregnant With Second Child

Kylie Jenner is pregnant and is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, according to multiple reports.

People magazine confirmed the pregnancy news citing several sources. Us Weekly confirmed the story through multiple sources with TMZ also confirming the news.

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, are parents to 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, who was born in February 2018. The pair kept Jenner's pregnancy a secret at the time.



Jenner and Scott have been dating on and off again with the couple announcing a split in October 2019 after two years together.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously said in February 2020 that she had a "great relationship" with Scott.

"We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated," Jenner said at the time.