Kylie Jenner Proves to Be Her Own Best Advertisement of the Beloved Skin Oil

She has continued to treat her fans to new Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin releases despite complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And Kylie Jenner proved to be her own best advertisement as she touted the latest 'restock' of the beloved Kylie Skin Lip Oil on Instagram.

For the promotional post, the makeup mogul, 23, put her enviably toned abs on full display in a pale pink bra as she applied the nourishing lip oil to her pout.

Kylie posed with one manicured hand pressed against her chest, while the other held onto the lip oil applicator.

To go with the natural vibe of the Kylie Skin Lip Oil, the KUWTK star sported a minimalistic makeup look that included a noticeable peach flush on her cheeks and a hint of mascara on her lashes.

Jenner had her lengthy brunette hair, which was enhanced with extensions, swept to one side as the strands flowed down her back and chest in loose tendrils.

Adding an extra level of glamour to the look, Kylie had a pair of silver hoops in her ears.

'yay!!! my lip oil finally restocks TOMORROW!!' captioned the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, before gushing that the oil is 'definitely [her] most hydrating lip product yet!'

She continued: 'i’m obsessed with the applicator and the glossy finish. it truly feels amazing on the lips.'

To conclude her post, Kylie informed her 215million followers that the lip oil would be restocked at 9AM on Thursday, writing: 'see ya tomorrow at 9am pst & thanks for all the love!'

Jenner has been proudly displaying her taut tummy on social media in recent weeks as she continues to put in the hard work in her home gym.

On Wednesday night, the little sister of Kim Kardashian showcased her abdominals in a cropped white tee and a pair of patterned blue trousers.

'baby blues,' captioned Kylie, who shared three photos of herself modeling the ensemble outside of her $36.5million Holmby Hills mansion.

The media personality purchased her lavish home in April 2020 after living in her $12million Hidden Hills mansion for four years.

For the snaps, Kylie rounded things off with a tiny designer handbag, heeled sandals and chunky rings, as well as a sparkly waist chain to highlight her incredible figure.

Shortly after sharing the stunning self-portraits with her following, Jenner headed out to dinner at Catch LA with some of her closest pals.

When she is not sparking the latest fashion trends or producing new products for her successful brands, Jenner is busy raising and spending time with her three-year-old daughter Stormi.

She shares the little one with rapper Travis Scott, 28, whom she split from in September of 2019.

A source recently shed some light on the current nature of Kylie's relationship with Travis to HollywoodLife, suggesting that the pair 'are still almost an item.'

'They are still almost an item in that regard — they spend that much time together. They still do hook up,' said the insider, who clarified that 'Kylie's not dating anyone at this time, and she's not looking to.'

'Travis knows nothing is going to touch what his relationship with Kylie would bring him and his family. He knows she's the best he's ever going to get,' they concluded.

Meanwhile, Travis was spotted attempting to keep a low-profile as he left The Mercer hotel in New York on Thursday.

The Antidote rapper kept things casual with a black jacket worn over a navy top and dark jeans. He complete his look with a brown sports cap.