Kylie Jenner Raises Money to Help Building House for Family in Need

(kylie jenner/ Instagram)

Kylie Jenner has raised enough money to have an entire home built for a family in need, following the initiative she started on her birthday.

The 21-year-old reality star announced in August that for her birthday she would be donating a portion of the profits from her Kylie Cosmetics sales to help Habitat for Humanity, a charity which helps provide housing for families in need.

And on Thursday (20.09.18) it was revealed she has reached her goal, with the organisation confirming the response from her fans was so overwhelming, she was able to raise enough money to fund the construction of an entire home in Culver City - which she even plans to help build.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said in a press release: "I feel so blessed in my life and being able to pay it forward on a special day like my birthday has been so rewarding. Habitat LA is an amazing organisation that helps provide housing for families in need and I can't wait to meet the deserving family and help build the home alongside them in Culver City!"

Habitat for Humanity praised Kylie - who has seven-month-old daughter Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott - for the "generous gift", and said they look forward to "building a partnership with her."

The CEO of Habitat LA said: "We are moved by the generous gift we have received from Ms. Jenner. Through the power of social media, she not only introduced the work of Habitat for Humanity to millions of people to inform them of our mission, she will also make a lasting impact in the lives of a family in Los Angeles. We cannot thank Ms. Jenner enough and look forward to building in partnership with her and our partner homeowners."

In Kylie's tweet - which was posted on her birthday on August 10 - she dubbed the charity as "amazing", as she urged her fans to pick up a product from her store in order to help the cause.

She wrote: For my birthday I'm donating a portion of the proceeds from all sales today on http://KylieCosmetics.com to @HabitatLA, an amazing organization that helps provide housing for families in need around the world! Everyone deserves a place to call home! x (sic)"