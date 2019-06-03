Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi was Hospitalized

Kylie Jenner's baby daughter was hospitalised on Sunday after suffering an allergic reaction.

The beauty mogul, 21, had to rush Stormi, 15 months - who she has with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, - to the emergency room when she fell suddenly ill, and the pair spent the day in hospital.





Stormi has since been discharged and has made a full recovery.

Sharing a photo of her daughter sleeping under a blanket, Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story: 'Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home.

Sick Stormi: Kylie Jenner wrapped up her weekend in a rather unfortunate way, spending the day at the hospital with her one year old daughter Stormi

'Nothing else matters when these things happen.'

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to sent 'love and positive energy' for other parents looking after sick children.

She added: 'God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way.'

Jenner did not reveal what Stormi had an allergic reaction to, which prompted the hospital visit on Sunday.

She gave birth to Stormi in February 2018, with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and ever since, the child is a regular fixture in her social media posts.

Last week, Jenner posted a series of photos with Stormi, holding her up in the pool, with the caption, 'My Malibu baby.'

Jenner was recently blasted by her fans for not using a facial wash correctly in a social media video.

She was defended by her half-sister Kim Kardashian, who took Kylie's phone and posted an Instagram story video.

'So after that 10-second tutorial, this is what I look like. Such a youthful complexion now!' Kardashian said.

'Kylie Skin is the fountain of youth people. What you need is three seconds. I didn't even need a whole 10 seconds. I now look like a baby. I love this Kylie Skin. KylieSkin.com.'

Jenner has been flaunting her wealth in recent days, gifting a luxury diamond ring to a make-up artist for his birthday.

She was also spotted out last week wearing a $2,300 dress while driving in a $400,000 custom Rolls Royce.

Wealth: Jenner has been flaunting her wealth in recent days, gifting a luxury diamond ring to a make-up artist for his birthday