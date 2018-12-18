Kylie Jenner Says Travis Scott and Kanye West Moved on From Previous Feud

West had called out Scott last week on Twitter (Source: JStone , Sky Cinema / Shutterstock )

Follow > Disable alert for Travis Scott Disable alert for Kylie Jenner Follow >

Kylie Jenner says her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and brother-in-law, Kanye West, have "moved on" from their reported feud.

The 21-year-old television personality said in a tweet Saturday that Scott and West have reconciled since West called out Scott on Twitter.

Jenner was responding to a fan who said Scott was "petty" for posting a photo of himself in a Nike sweatshirt when West has a partnership with Adidas.

"he's not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design)," Jenner wrote.

"everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn't aware - travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it's all been talked out. It's only positive energy," she said.

he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware - travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. https://t.co/E5eZHXjvvg December 16, 2018

Jenner followed up Sunday with a photo and information about the sweatshirt in question. The piece was part of a special capsule collection celebrating the launch of Dover Street Market Los Angeles.

West himself said Saturday on Twitter that he and Scott had made up.

"Met with Trav at my crib this morning," he wrote. "We expressed ourselves. It's all love."

Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It’s all love — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

West had called out Scott last week on Twitter amid his feud with fellow rapper Drake. Jenner and Scott started dating in spring 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, in February.