Kylie Jenner Shares Heartwarming Picture of Her and Daughter Stormi

Stromi is 8 Months Old (Source: kyliejenner / Instagram )

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet snap with her daughter Stormi on Monday.

The 21-year-old reality star held her bundle of joy in her arms as the eight-month-old rocked an adorable Burberry jacket.

And the young mother was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring again that has fans in a tizzy over engagement rumors with Travis Scott.

Kylie sported a long black leather jacket that matched her baby girl's cute leggings as she captioned the snap: 'Mama's girl!'

Meanwhile, Kylie showed off the sparkling accessory in a series of Instagram snaps she posted on Saturday.

She wouldn't elaborate any further, only adding a single heart emoji in the caption, but several fans noticed the sizable ring.

One fan, souka_beautorial, commented, 'Is that a promise ring or an engagement ring?' along with several emojis.

Jenner made little effort to hide the ring when she was seen out in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Just a few weeks earlier, her boyfriend of two years, Travis Scott, told Rolling Stone that he has been thinking about marriage.

'We'll get married soon,' Scott said last month. 'I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.'

There had been speculation that they had already secretly tied the knot, given that Scott calls Jenner, 'Wifey' a lot, but he hasn't popped the question yet.

'We was just two kids, f--king around,' he told Rolling Stone, about the beginning of his relationship.

'Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding.

'We ain't run out of a thing to say,' he added. 'And it got to a point where I was like, "I need her with me to operate. She's that one."'