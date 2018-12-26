Kylie Jenner Shares Picture of Daughter Wearing Silver Onesie

Stormi looked incredibly adorable in a silver onesie (Kyliejenner / Instagram )

She welcomed daughter Stormi on February 1 with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26.

And on Tuesday night, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet snap of her baby girl to her Instagram page.

The snap was taken the night before at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party, which took place at Kim Kardashian's house this year.

Stormi looked incredibly adorable in a silver onesie with white Nike sneakers; the toddler had her brunette tresses pulled back into a bun.

Kylie, 21, captioned the image with an angel emoji.

For the bash, the makeup mogul looked incredible in a silver gown with Stormi in a coordinating look.

Kylie revealed on her Instagram stories Tuesday she left the bash early 'to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn't get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet.'

She also posed with her older sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her daughter True, eight months.

Kylie welcomed Stormi on February 1 with 26-year-old rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in Los Angeles. The lovebirds met in April 2017 at Coachella.

She stayed out of the public eye throughout her entire pregnancy; she announced Stormi's birth just days after her birth.

Family: Kylie looked incredible in a silver gown while posing with her daughter at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party; pictured with sister Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, eight months

Adorable: Last week, Kylie posted a cute snap with Stormi while they matched in black frocks