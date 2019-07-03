Kylie Jenner Shares a Picture of Her New $450,000 Rolls-Royce

As a billionaire CEO of her own cosmetics brand, she has developed some extremely expensive tastes.

And Kylie Jenner splashed the cash once again as she showed off her new Rolls-Royce Phantom sedan in an envy-inducing Instagram post.

Giving her 139million followers a glimpse into her less than average Tuesday, the petrolhead, 21, revealed the luxury new silver motor in a post captioned 'my new baby home safe.'

Rolling in it: Kylie Jenner splashed the cash once again as she showed off her new Rolls-Royce Phantom sedan in an envy-inducing Instagram video again.

Wow: Giving her 139million followers a glimpse into her less than average Tuesday, the petrolhead, 21, revealed the luxury new silver motor in a post captioned 'my new baby home safe'

The stunning 2018 sedan - which retails at around $450,000 (£358,000) features custom scarlet leather interiors and a starlight roof in the design of the owner's preferred constellation.

The light feature- known as the Starlight Headliner - starts at around $12,000 (£9, 547.20) and includes 1,340 lights.

The star's custom specs add onto the original cost of the car with an extra-long version of the sedan upping the cost to $542,792.88 (£432,000).

It is possible that the reality superstar chose the more affordable lease option from Calabasas Luxury Motorcars with a monthly payment of $6,421 (£5,107.47) a month for a period of 60 months.

Work it:The stunning 2018 sedan - which retails at around $450,000 (£358,000) features custom scarlet leather interiors and a starlight roof in the design of the owner's preferred constellation

The star is no stranger to a luxury supercar, purchasing a customized ice blue Rolls Royce came just in time for Christmas 2018.

The Rolls Royce Wraith, with glittered ceilings and engraved floor boards, cost more than $320,000.

Jenner's new car showed up at her Los Angeles home on the back of a delivery truck.

'Guys, my first custom car. I waited months for this,' she said on Instagram. 'I've always wanted an ice baby blue Wraith. I'm obsessed.'

The makeup mogul also owns a Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge, a Mercedes G-Wagon, an orange Lamborghini Aventador, and a McLaren. She has dubbed her fleet of luxury vehicles her 'babies.'

Twinkle; The light feature- known as the Starlight Headliner - starts at around $12,000 (£9, 547.20) and includes 1,340 lights

Wow: The Rolls Royce Wraith, with glittered ceilings and engraved floor boards, cost more than $320,000

In October, Kylie surprised her mom, Kris Jenner, with a red Ferrari 488 ahead of her 63rd birthday.

'488 For The Queen,' she captioned a video of Kris behind the wheel of her 'dream car,' which retails at $250,000.

Jenner is a self-made millionaire, whose makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, is set to be worth $1 billion by 2022, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Meanwhile, Kylie's boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott, is worth a solid $8 million.

Jenner's 'push present' from the rapper was a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari with red interior.