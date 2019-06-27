Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curvy Body in Green Bra and Matching Thong

And Kylie Jenner proved on trend as she showcased her curvaceous physique via Instagram on Wednesday.





The 21-year-old natural stunner rocked a skimpy pair of green satin bra and matching thong as she rested on a couch with the caption: 'Cloud nine'.

Sleeping angel: Kylie Jenner, 21, showcased her physique via Instagram on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Kylie hit back at Alex Rodriguez's bold claims that she talked about 'how rich she is' when they conversed at the Met Gala back in May.

The athlete had told Sports Illustrated that during the dinner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, talked about 'Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.'

But taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the billionaire clapped back: 'Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,' followed by shrug and facepalm emojis.

Alex seemed happy to right his wrongs and himself took to social media to clear things up after realising he may have caused offence.

He wrote: ''OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove'.

He had also said in his Sports Illustrated interview that he and Kylie had been on a 'great table' although he did struggle to remember some of the names.

He said: 'The black guy from The Wire—Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace—Donatella.

He's got something to say: Alex in turn, responded and admitted he had not got it right - it's likely he had meant his original comments to be quite playful

'We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.'

Kylie was at the same table as Jennifer and Alex not just because they are friends, but also because both women were dressed by Versace.

Kylie has been the talk of the celebrity world ever since she became the youngest person to become a billionaire thanks to Kylie Cosmetics.

Forbes caused some controversy when she was labelled the youngest 'self-made' billionaire with some arguing that she is hardly self-made as her celebrity status and famous family meant she had a huge platform to create her brand from.