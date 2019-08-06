Kylie Jenner Shows Off Diamond Namesake Choker

She's pulling out all the stops for her upcoming birthday.

And Kylie Jenner proved on trend as she shared a smoldering snap to Instagram on Monday touting the arrival of both her 22nd milestone and launch of a new cosmetics collection.

The brunette bombshell donned a diamond namesake choker as she posed in front of a wall of $100 bills with the caption: '5 f***ing days till my bday & the launch on my BDAY COLLECTION'.

Ready to party: Kylie Jenner shared a smoldering snap to Instagram on Monday touting the arrival of both her 22nd milestone and launch of a new cosmetics collection

The mother-of-one rocked a sparking pink top to match her bright eye shadow as she placed her tresses up in a fountain top style.

Meanwhile, Kylie has reportedly hired a $250million superyacht to ring in her big day.

The reality star is said to have splashed the cash to throw her biggest birthday party to date with the Kardashian clan and pals.

The 300-ft vessel boasts rooms for 22 guests including a master suite and three VIP state rooms, a spa, a beauty salon, a cinema, a gym, a deck-pool, an outdoor bar, its own helipad and is serviced by a 29-strong crew.

​

Stunner: The mother-of-one rocked a sparking pink top to match her bright eye shadow as she placed her tresses up in a fountain top style

Kylie was recently named the youngest self-made billionaire ever by Forbes magazine, with her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics estimated to be worth $900 million.

Renamed Tranquility, the ship was once the prize asset of fugitive banker Low Taek Jho - but it was snatched from him and sold this year to recoup some of the £3 billion he is accused of embezzling from the Malaysian government.

According to TMZ , the beauty mogul has spent a fortune hiring the super yacht.

The ultimate-luxury yacht is available for hire for a cool £1 million per week.

With a journey range of 5,000 nautical miles and a maximum speed of 20 knots, the Tranquility can cruise around the Mediterranean while guests enjoy the height of luxury.

The interior is designed by Winch Design and the exterior styling is by Oceanco.

And it looks like Kylie will pull out all the stops for her 22nd birthday if her 21st blowout pink themed bash, held inside West Hollywood hot spot Delilah, is anything to go by.

The reality star splashed the cash on a large ball pit, personalised party favours, a photo booth and even a family mural dedicated to the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan and their friends.

Of course, no celebrity birthday bash would be complete without a star-studded guestlist, with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Winnie Harlow all turning up to party with the birthday girl.

Invitees were even treated to personalised denim jackets, with Kim and Nicki showing off their matching designs in a playful Instagram clip.

Kylie's big birthday plans comes after she plugged her joint fragrance collection with sister Kim on social media.

The younger sister playfully flipped off the camera while modeling a skintight purple cocktail dress and brandishing a figurine of a pair of lips.

'You thought we forgot about you??? KKW X KYLIE perfume coming August 23rd!!!!' wrote Kim when she posted this snap to her Instagram.

The tease came a day after Kylie announced that her upcoming Money Collection of cosmetics is a charitable venture.