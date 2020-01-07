Kylie Jenner Shows Off Yellow Hair While Plugging Justin Bieber's New Single

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

A 22-year-old Kylie Jenner shared a picture displaying her unbelievable hourglass figure in a sexy mini snakeskin print dress and holding a handbag in the exact same shade of yellow.

Her hair visibly extends well past her waist, brushing her hips.

Jenner decided to support her pal Justin Bieber by captioning the post with 'Yummy' which was a reference to the single he released the same day.

Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey, who he married on September 13, 2018, approved the picture and the caption by commenting 'YUP' and added a heart-eyes emoji.

Hailey Bieber wasn't the only famous friend who showed support. Her older sister's make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic commented with "Damn kylie'' in addition to her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou's comment "yummy is right."

Meanwhile her sister khloe kardashian decided to comment in a more humorous fashion: "So you can post but not text me back..... ok ok. I get it."

The next day, the self-made billionaire shared another series of photos with the same sexy look, with her long yellow hair placed behind her shoulders. This time she captioned it simply with a yellow heart.

Three days later she displayed the same look but with shorter hair, rocking a matching pair of grey sweater and joggers for the casual at-home shoot.

This isn't the first time Jenner has kicked off a new year with a not-so-natural hair color; she rang in 2019 with a new baby blue hair color.

