Kylie Jenner Struck Sultry Pose in Sexy Black Two-Piece String Bikini

Kylie Jenner is showing off her own flawless skin to promote the envy-inducing line of products for her latest brainchild Kylie Skin.

The young billionaire recently enjoyed a girls trip to gorgeous Turks and Caicos, where she promoted Kylie Skin.





She posted throwback photo on Thursday of herself enjoying the tropical sun on the recent trip.

Jenner showed off her toned abs and signature Kardashian/Jenner curves in the Instagram photo.

The 21-year-old struck a sultry pose as she rocked a sexy black two-piece string bikini.

She also sported some beautiful black and gold earrings by Australian designer Christie Nicolaides.

She posted more photos from the shoot last week as she modeled a number that featured high-cut bottoms and drawstrings on either side of her sun-kissed hips.

The beauty mogul was joined by friends, one-year-old daughter Stormi and beau Travis Scott for the getaway.

The party was in honor of the highly-anticipated skincare line by Kylie, which is the latest in her long string of cosmetic products.

Now that Jenner has returned to her life in Los Angeles, she shared a rare glimpse inside the Kylie Cosmetics offices.

She posted a video to her story Wednesday as she arrived in the lobby, which was furnished with white chairs and a chic plush rug.

Her first name hung behind the receptionist's desk in big pink neon-lit letters, with framed professional photos of herself lining the walls.

The office came stocked with pink-wrapped candies and matching pink custom office supplies.

There was also enough Kylie Cosmetics products on display to make any beauty aficionado faint.