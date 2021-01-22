Kylie Jenner is 'Super Hands-on' Mother!

Kylie Jenner is a “protective” mother.

The 23-year-old reality star and businesswoman welcomed her daughter, Stormi, into the world almost three years ago, and sources have now praised her parenting skills, saying she’s a “super hands-on” mother.

Tiffany Sorya, Kylie’s former homeschool teacher, said: “Kylie’s super hands-on with Stormi. She’s protective over her. She doesn’t want a lot of pictures posted unless it’s by her, of course.”

And Tiffany also praised little Stormi – who turns three on February 1 – as “super smart already”.

She added: “Stormi’s great. She’s super smart already and a little fashionista for sure, just like her mom.”

When it comes to Stormi’s education, the Novel Education homeschooling founder says Kylie hasn’t told her whether Stormi will be homeschooled, but said it would be “amazing” if Novel Education got the chance to teach the tot.

Tiffany explained: “I do think about when Stormi is ready to go to school, whether she chooses homeschool or regular school, and how amazing it would be for Novel [Education] to help Stormi in any way she needs, [considering] the fact that I was her mother’s teacher. I remember when Kylie was a teenager, so the fact that she’s older now and has a daughter and all that, it’s really cool. … It makes me feel old, but it is really cool to think about it.”

Kylie and her older sister Kendall were both homeschooled as teenagers, and Tiffany believes the decision was the right one for the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ stars, as they were able to put their careers first from a young age.

She said: “I started teaching Kylie when she was 13 or 14 and Kendall was, like, 15 … it was the transition between 8th grade to freshman year and then freshman year to sophomore year. And I think that homeschooling was always on their radar because what they wanted to do in their careers was always more important than prom or a football game or the typical high school things that you would do.”

And following the launch of Kylie’s make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015, Tiffany isn’t surprised that her former student found massive success.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: “I remember that she was really nervous about starting [the brand]. … Kylie really put and continues to put a lot of time into the products. She’s 23 years old. … It’s absolutely amazing what she’s been able to accomplish.”