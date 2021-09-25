Kylie Jenner Surprises by Her Rapidly Changing Body During Pregnancy

Despite it being her second pregnancy, even Kylie Jenner is surprised by her rapidly changing body.

On Friday the 24-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram to give her 270M followers a look at her growing bump as she remarked 'I really popped these last few weeks.'

Filming herself from the side wearing slinky black athleisure, the soon-to-be mom of two looked in disbelief at her newly burgeoning belly.

Filmed from the comfort of her own home Kylie was seen modeling what looked to be a pair of high waisted maternity leggings with a tied up black T-shirt.

She rested her hand on her hip and arched her back before rubbing her manicured hand over the entirety of her stomach which was noticeably larger than in recent weeks.

Less than a month after Jenner confirmed that she and on-again beau Travis Scott were expecting their second child together, nosy fans have already been keen to find out the sex of baby no. 2.

In a 73 Questions video released by Vogue on Thursday, September 24 the makeup mogul shared that she and the Houston born rapper had yet to pick out a name as they 'decided to wait' to find out the gender.

But despite her statements, a source told PEOPLE this week that the couple already 'knows' the gender, but Kylie is 'choosing to keep the detail to herself for now.'

And fans had begun to speculate that she was expecting a boy after a recent promo image for Kylie Baby featured she and Stormi, three, in matching blue outfits.

Though she is said to be 'doing well' amid the pregnancy, her exhaustion levels have quickly begun to rise between working on Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim (her two latest endeavors).

'She is several months along and is feeling a bit tired...It's difficult for her to get enough rest. Travis has been helping out with Stormi though,' the insider shared.

It was added that everyone is 'very excited about the new baby' and that they are trying to 'make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby.'

And although the news of Kylie's pregnancy came before she shared it on her own terms, another source said that unlike her very first pregnancy 'she never planned to keep it a secret.'

In mid August it was confirmed that the reality star was expecting her second child a mere three months after she and the Goosebumps rapper had reconciled, though US Weekly reported the couple had been trying for 'almost a year.'

And on September 7 she shared her news with the world by way of a touching Instagram video, which has amassed nearly 142 million views and counting.

Shortly thereafter she made the rounds in NYC during fashion week but dipped out before the Met Gala — where she was initially set to debut her bump per reports — as the 'public event' was 'a lot to take on' per Page Six.