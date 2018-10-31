Kylie Jenner Surprises Mom Kris With a $250K Car

Kris officially turns 63 years old on Nov. 5. (Source: Kyliejenner / Instagram )

Kylie Jenner surprised her mom, Kris Jenner, with a $250,000 "dream car" for her birthday.

The 21-year-old television personality shared a video Monday of herself giving Kris a red Ferrari 488 as an early 63rd birthday gift.

"488 For The Queen #EarlyBdayGift," she captioned the post on Instagram.

The video shows Kris exclaiming with happiness as she checks out the vehicle with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

"My mom's dream car," Kylie narrates in the clip.

Kris officially turns 63 years old on Nov. 5. Kylie said in a video on Instagram Stories that she had been planning the surprise for her mom for the past month.

"I'm on my way to my mom's house to surprise her with her birthday gift. I've had this for the last month and I'm so excited to finally be giving it to her," she said.

Kylie has previously given best friend Jordyn Woods two Mercedes and ex-boyfriend Tyga a $229,000 Bentley Bentayga after his Ferrari was repossessed. She and her sisters also gave Kris a red 1956 Thunderbird as a Christmas gift in 2016.

Kris is also parent to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kourtney and Khloe are vacationing in Bali, Indonesia, with their respective kids.