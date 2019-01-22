Kylie Jenner Teases a New Project She's Working on

Kylie Previously revealed she wants more kids (Source : kyliejnner / Instagram )

Kylie Jenner has some news she's getting ready to share - but no, it's not another baby.

The reality star, 21, insisted she wasn't pregnant while teasing an 'exciting' new venture with Twitter followers on Monday.

'I have something really exciting I get to share soon with you guys! I've been cooking this up for awhile I can't wait to share my new project alreadyy,' she tweeted.

Fans quickly started speculating what exactly the new project was.

Kylie shut down all the ideas fans threw her way, including a new song, a Kylie Cosmetics update, and a new partnership.

She even laughed off pregnancy speculation.

'Are you pregnant again?' Twitter user JennieStacio asked.

'Noooo lol,' she replied.

It won't be long until Kylie celebrates her daughter Stormi's first birthday.

The reality star welcomed baby Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1, 2018, after months of secrecy surrounding her pregnancy.

Now the couple reportedly want more children.

A source told People: 'They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.'

And although sources don’t know how many children the couple want, they claim the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wants a 'big family' to mirror the four sisters and one brother she had growing up.