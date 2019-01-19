Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Want Another Baby 'Soon'

Kylie Jenner with baby daughter Stormi. (Instagram/ Kylie Jenner)

Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to have another baby "sooner rather than later".

The 21-year-old reality star already has 11-month-old daughter Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott, but the pair could be set to welcome a second tot in the near future, because both of them are keen to expand their brood.

A source said: "They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later."

And although sources don't know how many children the couple want, they claim the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star wants a "big family" to mirror the four sisters and one brother she had growing up.

The insider added to People magazine: "Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi."

The news comes after it was recently claimed the couple could be set to tie the know "soon", despite Kylie reportedly being "cautious" about the idea because she's seen her sisters go through failed marriages in the past.

An insider said: "Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon, [but Kylie is] taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters' past relationships fail."

Despite her reservations, the lip kit mogul is said to be confident that her relationship with 26-year-old Travis could stand the test of marriage.

Speaking to People magazine, the source added: "Things are in a great place with Travis. They're always together and just really happy."

Meanwhile, Kylie said back in October that she was thinking of expanding her brood once more.

She said: "Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second. And I don't know when I will be, but when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."