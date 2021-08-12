Kylie Jenner Turns 24 in a Memorable Birthday Celebration

Kylie Jenner received all wonderful things, from love, well wishes to real roses dipped in gold!

Jenner's birthday celebration kicked off with two kinds of cocktails and a celebratory toast alongside Khloé, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, and their momager Kris Jenner.

Later that evening, Kylie’s loved ones returned to her home for an intimate dinner party featuring cocktails and candlelight.

The youngest self-made billionaire's guests included Travis Scott, her former assistant Victoria Villarroel, and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou also known as 'Stassie'.

Kylie also enjoyed a plate of sushi with a decent dash of a gold leaf, in addition to a plate of three scoops of green ice cream.

But that was not all, as the TV personality held a painting party with her friends, hosted by Timree Gold.

Kylie Jenner received many well wishes and love on her birthday, Kylie's older sister Kourtney posted a series of images and throwback snaps to celebrate her younger sister's celebration.

The 'Good American' founder captioned the post with lyrics from Johnny Cash's 'You are my Sunshine' 'You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are gray, you'll never know dear, how much I love you, please don't take my sunshine away'

The mother of one added a lengthy text after that, 'Happy birthday sweet Kylie! if only you know how much I love you. If only you knew how I can't imagine a day without you'' she wrote.

''If only you knew how my world is better because you are my soulmate. One of them at least. Being your sister is one of my greatest honors. Your spirit and heart is pure glittering gold. You leave everyone better after meeting them'' she continued.

''You leave everyone wanting more of your infectious gentle spirit. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family! There's nothing like our tribe. May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, health, happiness, and laughter! I will love you until the end of time my baby girl! Happy birthday baby girl!!!'

Kim Kardashian also posted a tribute to her baby sister, she wrote on her Instagram alongside the post ''Kylie baby 24 karat gold birthday today!!! @kyliejenner you really have a heart of gold and a soul of platinum! I am so proud to be your sister. You always stay so true to yourself always and it’s so admirable to watch you grow up being the best mom. Celebrating you today and always. I love you''

Momager Kriss Jenner also shared a lengthy post celebrating her daughter's birthday 'Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!! I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats…. And playing with my makeup!!!!!!'' she wrote.

''You have brought all of us so much joy!!! You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years. You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving. You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me… thank you for being an inspiration to so many …especially me. I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy.''