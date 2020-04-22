Kylie Jenner Wakes up Kris Jenner With a Scream During Lockdown

And on Tuesday Kylie Jenner was feeling a bit mischievous and decided she would try to startle her mother out of a deep sleep by screaming, with the help of her best friend Anastasia 'Stassie Baby' Karanikolaou.

The cosmetics mogul shot all the shenanigans and hijinks on camera and then posted it on Instagram for her 171 million followers to see.

The video began with Kylie behind the camera as she walked into a room near the backyard and her mother sound asleep on a couch that's supported by chains hanging from the ceiling.

'You guys are not going to believe this, I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat,' she joked in a low voice while moving closer.

As she approached even closer, she reiterated, 'I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habit,' in a more whispered tone with Stassi seemingly just a few feet to her left.

Then, after moving the camera back and forth towards her mother, she screamed out in a banshee wail, but her mother didn't budge.

She followed that up with an even louder scream, which finally prompted the Kardashian/Jenner momager to slowly open her eyes.

'Are you serious?' a surprised Kylie could be saying as she panned the camera toward Stassi who laughed and confessed, 'I jumped.'

'It takes you that long to wake up?' Kylie said after she didn't get the reaction of shock she was expecting from her mother.

'You guys are crazy,' The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch finally blurted out with the sound of sleep still in her voice.

The scenic property is thought to be Kris Jenner's sprawling $12 million holiday home outside La Quinta, California, which is about a two hour drive from Los Angeles.

