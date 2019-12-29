Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Gifts Her Dad a 'Tesla'

But she also made sure to get in some quality family time with her dad Perry this Christmas.

She took to Instagram Friday to show off a shiny white Tesla she gifted her dear old dad for the holiday.

The 22-year-old posed with her father in front of the high-priced vehicle, which was adorned with a red bow on the hood.

She teased her taut midriff in a cropped red velour hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants.

It was accompanied with a sweet caption: 'Merry Christmas dad! thank you for all the ways you go above and beyond everyday for us.. you deserve the world! enjoy your new car. i love you @perryk38.'

She and BFF Kylie Jenner recently channeled Mrs. Claus as they posed for a Christmas photo with their girl squad, including Sofia Richie.

They donned red onesies trimmed in white fur as they were joined for the snap by pals Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.

It's unknown if she spent any time with rumored beau Tyler Cameron over the holidays.

They were romantically linked following his fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid and his run on The Bachelorette.

It appears that he was just as casual with Stassie, as a source told E! News 'Tyler Cameron is not interested in dating Stassie.

'He is back in LA for a few weeks and purely wants to have fun. They have been texting recently, but are absolutely not going to date.'

