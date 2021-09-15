Kylie Jenner's Daughter Has The Biggest Crush on Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend

Kendall Jenner has been dating her boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker for over a year now.

And on Tuesday, the model opened up about her relationship with the athlete on The Tonight Show, and talked about his connection with kids, mentioning that he blends well with her sister Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi.

''“Him and Stormi, have an amazing relationship,” the model said to host Jimmy Fallon.

“She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”

Kendall has revealed that she herself is in and out of the 'Baby Fever' phase

“Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh, my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever,’” she told the outlet at the time. “Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.’”

Jimmy went to ask Jenner about her and Devin's relationship and whether they do 'competitions' together, ''"We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously as did I, by the way. I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing. He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously."

The pair started dating last year, two years after going on a double date with other people.