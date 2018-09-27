Kylie Minogue Calls Her Romance With GQ Magazine Boss 'Perfect and Lovely'

the 50 year old singer admits it can be tough being away from her loved ones when she's out on tour. (Source: kylieminogue - Instagram)

Kylie Minogue's romance with Paul Solomons "doesn't compare" to her previous lovers.

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker thinks her romance with the GQ magazine boss is perfect and "lovely".

She said: "It doesn't compare. It's lovely. He's not on the road with me because he's got a job and commitments, as much as I would love him to be. I am so appreciative of what I have in my life right now."

She added to The Sun newspaper: "After every tour I say to my team, 'I don't know if I can do that again.' And they just roll their eyes going, 'You've said that, you're going to want to do it again.' It can be taxing as you're away from your home and loved ones. For me, I have never been a good planner, I don't think that far into the future. I just want to enjoy this one."

Meanwhile, the 'Golden' singer has even changed her mind on marriage after admitting earlier this year that she'd never walk down the aisle following her heartbreaking split from her ex-fiance Joshua Sasse last year.

She said: "I'm so happy to be back on terra firma in that sense. So yeah, life's, I won't say a little bit, I'll say a lot, better. Life's great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But the other half is maybe. I don't know. It wasn't in that last scenario [with Joshua]. But who knows? I don't know. The thing I've said for years and years, even when I was probably doing press at 21 years old, is that I think I'll have a family - I don't know if I'll ever get married, though. It's weird. I've done neither."