Kylie Minogue Wows Mohammed Ashi Leopard Design

Published April 29th, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
Beirut-based Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi seems to have safely secured Australian singer Kylie Minogue on his client list. 

The music sensation stepped out, for the second time, wearing a gown by the designer’s label, Ashi Studio. 

 

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” hitmaker this week wore an off-the-shoulder leopard print dress with puffed sleeves and a long cape. The dress is from the label’s “Silence in the Mirror” Fall/Winter 2019/2020 couture collection. 

In November, she shared a snap on Instagram wearing an all-white, feather couture jumpsuit from the fashion house during a shoot for her 15th studio album “Disco.” 

Ashi is not the only designer that the singer has turned to from the Middle East, however. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In December, Minogue stepped out in a turquoise crepe gown by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika. The long, beaded dress with its hip-grazing slit hailed from his Spring/Summer 2021 collection. 

 

