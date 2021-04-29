Kylie Minogue Wows Mohammed Ashi Leopard Design

Beirut-based Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi seems to have safely secured Australian singer Kylie Minogue on his client list.

The music sensation stepped out, for the second time, wearing a gown by the designer’s label, Ashi Studio.

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” hitmaker this week wore an off-the-shoulder leopard print dress with puffed sleeves and a long cape. The dress is from the label’s “Silence in the Mirror” Fall/Winter 2019/2020 couture collection.

In November, she shared a snap on Instagram wearing an all-white, feather couture jumpsuit from the fashion house during a shoot for her 15th studio album “Disco.”

Ashi is not the only designer that the singer has turned to from the Middle East, however.

In December, Minogue stepped out in a turquoise crepe gown by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika. The long, beaded dress with its hip-grazing slit hailed from his Spring/Summer 2021 collection.