Kyrie Irving Is Trending Because He Took a Day Off on the 1st Day of Ramadan After Converting to Islam

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has recently converted to Islam.

And once again, Kyrie absented himself from the Minnesota-Timberwolves game on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, pushing critics to bash him for taking the first day of Ramadan off without knowing why.

However, Irving's fans came to his defence on social media, explaining what Muslims are required to do in the holy month of Ramadan, and why they think Kyrie Irving took the day off.

@balltownglory wrote: 'Kyrie recently converted to Islam and is taking part in Ramadan this month where Muslims fast every day. People are bashing him for taking games off without understanding why.'

Kyrie recently converted to Islam and is taking part in Ramadan this month where Muslims fast every day. People are bashing him for taking games off without understanding why. pic.twitter.com/yqLPbyqCqp — Ball Town (@balltownglory) April 13, 2021

@CavalierRecap tweeted: 'It's the beginning of Ramadan, Kyrie is taking a personal day like any of us would for a holiday within our culture like that. Let's stop pretending like we own Kyrie because he plays basketball instead of working a 9-5. I'm tired of this s**t.'