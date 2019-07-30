Lacy Hale to Host The Teen Choice Awards on August 11th

Highlights
Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale is set to host the Teen Choice Awards on Fox on Aug. 11.
Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale is set to host the Teen Choice Awards on Fox on Aug. 11.
"So excited to be back hosting this years @TeenChoiceFOX awards !! YOU TEENS KEEP ME YOUNG!!! @DavidDobrik I will see you there my friend," the actress and singer tweeted Monday.
Hale previously hosted in 2013.
YouTube personality Dobrik will help preside over this year's fan-voted awards ceremony, which recognizes favorites in music, film, television, social media, sports and fashion.
"OHH ITS OONNNNN," Dobrik Wrote in his own Twitter post.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.