Lady Caught Grinding up Against Vicky Pattison's Fiancé John Noble Identified as a Part-Time Model

The lady caught grinding up against Vicky Pattison's fiancé John Noble has been identified as a part-time model called Poppy Owen who lives in Telford, Shropshire.

Vicky, 31, is said to be 'heartbroken' after fiancé John Noble, also 31, was pictured cosying up to the pretty blonde, 24, at club Billionaire Mansion in Dubai on Sunday during a lads' holiday, as well as two other unidentified ladies.

Pictures taken from her Instagram account show her posing for a series of fun selfies that display her distinctive features.

Forgiven? Vicky has not split from her fiancé, despite reports, but she has unfollowed him on social media and plans to confront him over his behaviour

A source told MailOnline: ‘Vicky is totally heartbroken. She hasn’t seen John since he got back from Dubai. She is 100% committed to her busy work and TV schedule but this doesn’t mean she is OK. Far from it.’



Despite several news outlets claiming that Vicky has split from John, this is not the case. He is also still living with her at her home.

A relative of Poppy, who is in Dubai with friends, told The Sun the model would feel 'very guilty' if Vicky and John split.

Vicky has since unfollowed John on social media and made a huge statement by choosing not to wear her engagement ring while appearing on This Morning.

The television star has not spoken publicly about John's recent behaviour, yet a source close to the star told MailOnline:

'Vicky is upset with the pictures and looks forward to speaking to him when he's back about it.'

She has, however, alluded to her upset in a series of emotionally-charged Instagram posts. Taking to her story, Vicky referred to herself as a 'heartbroken mess' and revealed she 'feels like crumbling'.

Living it up: John had been partying at the Billionaire Mansion when he met the blonde documented his holiday with his friends on Instagram

Working through it: The couple, who got engaged in July 2017, had been going through a difficult patch but had seemed to be getting back on track

John was filmed with his lips just inches away from a mystery blonde, with the girl grinding on his lap in the first video that surfaced.

An eyewitness told MailOnline that the scenes were 'shocking', describing the interaction as 'very flirty'.

Make-or-break: Vicky and John recently went on a make-or-break holiday, and she asked him to accompany her in Dubai where she was working so they could 'talk things through'

Happier times: It seemed the pair were back on track, however, when just last week she shared pictures of herself trying on wedding dresses at Suzanne Neville's Knightsbridge boutique