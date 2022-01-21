Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek Sex Scene Was Cut from 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga has revealed she and Salma Hayek filmed a sex scene that was cut from 'House of Gucci'.

The 35-year-old singer-and-actress - who is hotly-tipped to win an Oscar for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the blockbuster drama based on the real-life murder of Maurizio Gucci - has claimed there is "a whole side of this film" that was not shown in the final cut.

According to the 'A Star Is Born' star, Patrizia - who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her former husband Maurizio, who was played by Adam Driver in the acclaimed Sir Ridley Scott movie - "developed a sexual relationship" with her psychic Giuseppina 'Pina' Auriemm in unused footage.

Speaking in an interview shared via Pop Crave's Twitter account, Gaga said: “There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship.

“Director’s cut, who knows. This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Salma, 55, said: “You think she’s kidding.”



And her co-star quipped: “Director’s cut, who knows."

Meanwhile, Gaga recently said she "began to believe" Patrizia had sent a “large swarm of flies” to the set.

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker was surrounded by the insects while she was bidding farewell to the character on the last day of filming.

She shared: “On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano’, and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia.

“But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, who was played by Al Pacino, recently slated the movie.

In a statement, they said: “The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci - president of the company for 30 years - and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them."

They added how there was “a tone and an attitude to the protagonists of the well-known events that never belonged to them,” and that “this is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”