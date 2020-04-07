Lady Gaga Announces Coronavirus Benefit Event 'One World: Together at Home”

Pop music superstar Lady Gaga on Monday announced a worldwide telecast featuring Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and others to support healthcare workers responding to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers already have raised $35 million to help with the crisis, Gaga said. The money will benefit WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Their goal is to raise funds in advance of the upcoming telecast so viewers can “sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve,” she said.

The event will feature appearances and performances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and others, according to a statement.