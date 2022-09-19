Lady Gaga Cancels Her Show Mid-Performance and Cries

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga was performing a show for her Chromatica Ball tour in Florida

And almost by the end of her show lightning struck around the stadium, which lead to Lady Gaga stopping the show for a bit hoping the storm will calm down.

Lady Gaga said: ''We just got to stop the show for a minute, really calmly move to the inside area''

But sadly, the born this way hitmaker eventually had to stop the show for the safety of the 65.000 fans in the audience.

Gaga got emotional as she took to her Instagram account to post a video explaining what happened and the reason behind canceling the concert midway through.

She said: ''We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn't because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us,"

Lady Gaga addressing the audience after the announcement of the show's cancellation.

"I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew."

During the concert, as Gaga announced that the concert is over, she stated: "I don't want to put your life in danger. Get home safely, God bless you and thank you for coming to the show,"

While it was raining, fans started singing Lady Gaga's song with Ariana Grande 'Rain on Me'.

The Hard Rock Stadium posted a statement on Twitter, reading: "Tonight's Lady Gaga show couldn't continue after a show pause at 10:50 pm in the interest of fan safety due to inclement weather that included lighting. Thank you for your understanding."