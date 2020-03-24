Lady Gaga Postpones 'Chromatica' Release

The 33-year-old singer and actress announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she is postponing the album's release due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lady Gaga encouraged her followers to "stay safe" and practice social distancing. She said she will announce a new 2020 release date for Chromatica soon.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," the singer said.

Lady Gaga confirmed her April 30-May 11 shows at the MGM in Las Vegas will be postponed, but said her Chromatica Ball tour will begin in the summer as planned.

In addition, Lady Gaga shared how she had a secret Coachella set lined up prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Coachella Music Festival was posponed this month and rescheduled for October.

"I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together... I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I'm still planning to share with all of you very soon!" Lady Gaga said. "Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can't wait."

"To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base... as a family... we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times," she added.

Lady Gaga is "self-quarantining" with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and shared a photo with her beau on Instagram last week.

"Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves," the star said.